They were able to learn some of the fundamentals of the game.

The event gave kids the chance to improve their game in competitive situations.

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University wrapped up their three-day basketball camp on Wednesday afternoon. The event was run by Knights basketball coach Randy Hernandez and was open to kids ages seven to 18.

The primary purpose of this camp was to get connected with the people of Laurinburg. Various fundamentals including passing, shooting, dribbling and defense were also a key focus for Hernandez.

“The most important thing is for the community to come out and get to play on the St. Andrews basketball court while engaging with the players,” Hernandez said. “We focus on the fundamentals of basketball and learn the small, basic stuff that you can take with you when you play for your travel team or anywhere else.”

The camp was a major success. Hernandez had fun working with the kids and applauded their ability to learn.

“We had a great group of kids, they were attentive and had good attention to detail,” Hernandez said. “More importantly at the end of the day they were having fun and we had gracious support from the community.”

St. Andrews will host a prospect camp on August 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.