Scots Recap: Soccer game postponed at halftime; Lady Scots come up short

LAURINBURG — The second half of the season opener for Scotland’s varsity boys soccer team was postponed due to lightning.

Scotland took a 1-0 halftime lead over South View on Monday before two consecutive 30-minute lightning delays prompted coaches from both schools to agree to reschedule half of the game.

With just over 17 minutes left in the first half, Danny Reyes scored a goal off a corner kick from teammate Adolfo Duran to give Scotland the lead. Numerous offsides penalties helped prevent the Scots from building on their lead before halftime.

The second half will be played on a date to be determined. Scotland hosts Union Pines on Tuesday night before facing Gray’s Creek on Thursday.

South View won the jayvee game 1-0.

Lady Scots fall to Terry Sanford

Scotland’s varsity volleyball team lost to Terry Sanford 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-11) on Monday. The Lady Scots will visit Fairmont on Wednesday. The jayvee game will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the varsity teams will play after that match concludes.