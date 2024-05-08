LAURINBURG — Christ the Cornerstone took on Emmanuel for their last home game for the season on April 29.

They celebrated seniors Malachi Luther and Dominic Gagnon in true Defender’s fashion.

Luther started on the bump completing four innings allowing no runs. Makaden Hunt came in to relieve. Bradley Hogan, Malachi Luther, and Hogan Lowe lead the team offensively. Eighth graders Drew McCaskill and Miken Concepcion had clutch hits during the game. Lowe walked it off scoring two runs to end the game 12-2 .

The Defenders remain undefeated.