Optimist Results from May 7
Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional
(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Johnson Brothers Construction played Jade Builders
Miyako Japanese Cuisine played Locklear & Sons Lawncare
Domino’s 8U Baseball
McCarter Electric def Harley’s Tuxedo 10-3
Leading Hitters: Aiden Parker and Hunter Clark
AYM Fitness def TSB Music Services 11-6
Leading Hitters: William Scott, Malachi Little, Donovan, Strickland, Koen Smith
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Tricoast Mechanical def McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille 11-3
Leading Hitters: Tricoast Mech- Knox Liles McDuff’s- CJ Wallace
Tricoast Insulation def Doug’s Tire 5-0
Leading Hitters Tri Insulation- Hunter Wagner Doug’s- Kolton Mack
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play
Realty World 8U Softball
Weichert Realty def Quality Oil 5-3
Leading Hitters: Weichert-Lilah Lewis and Arya Wallace Quality- Kency Hines and Adrianna
Hayes Forest Products tied State Farm Insurance 2-2
Leading Hitters: Hayes- Aniya Deal, Nolan Monk State Farm- Chelsey Haggins, Brynlee Priest
Hayes Forest Products def Sheriff’s Office 6-4
Leading Hitters: Hayes- Aniya Deal and Nolan Monk Sheriff’s- Haylee Bormet, Skylin Clark
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
Knights of Columbus def First Bank 4-3
Leading Hitters: Knights- Alexa Concepcion First Bank- Lana Lucas
Scotland Healthcare def Jade Builders 6-5
Leading Hitters: Scotland HC- Nova Martin Jade- Kaylie
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Did not play