Optimist Results from May 7

Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional

(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Johnson Brothers Construction played Jade Builders

Miyako Japanese Cuisine played Locklear & Sons Lawncare

Domino’s 8U Baseball

McCarter Electric def Harley’s Tuxedo 10-3

Leading Hitters: Aiden Parker and Hunter Clark

AYM Fitness def TSB Music Services 11-6

Leading Hitters: William Scott, Malachi Little, Donovan, Strickland, Koen Smith

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Tricoast Mechanical def McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille 11-3

Leading Hitters: Tricoast Mech- Knox Liles McDuff’s- CJ Wallace

Tricoast Insulation def Doug’s Tire 5-0

Leading Hitters Tri Insulation- Hunter Wagner Doug’s- Kolton Mack

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Realty World 8U Softball

Weichert Realty def Quality Oil 5-3

Leading Hitters: Weichert-Lilah Lewis and Arya Wallace Quality- Kency Hines and Adrianna

Hayes Forest Products tied State Farm Insurance 2-2

Leading Hitters: Hayes- Aniya Deal, Nolan Monk State Farm- Chelsey Haggins, Brynlee Priest

Hayes Forest Products def Sheriff’s Office 6-4

Leading Hitters: Hayes- Aniya Deal and Nolan Monk Sheriff’s- Haylee Bormet, Skylin Clark

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

Knights of Columbus def First Bank 4-3

Leading Hitters: Knights- Alexa Concepcion First Bank- Lana Lucas

Scotland Healthcare def Jade Builders 6-5

Leading Hitters: Scotland HC- Nova Martin Jade- Kaylie

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Did not play