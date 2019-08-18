Bearcats running toward season-opener Aug. 29

WADESBORO — Anson High cross-country coach James Wall is used to fielding a small squad after carrying just three runners on the 2018 team. But that number nearly doubled this year when three new names came out for the team and only one of last season’s members decided not to return.

“We’ve got five this season, and we’re just getting in shape to run 3.1 miles,” Wall said.

The Bearcats’ two returning runners are senior Akela Martin and sophomore Trenton Smith.

“Smith is our quiet leader, and I’ve been challenging him to get his times down,” Wall said. “I’m hoping to see him get under the 18-minute mark.”

Anson’s trio of new runners includes senior Ethan Emrich and freshmen Justice Hamilton and Gideon Clements.

The Bearcats will open their season on Aug. 29 at the Vac & Dash CC Clash Invitational in Albemarle.