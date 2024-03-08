BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — A no-hitter thrown by Charlee Mullins uplifted the St. Andrews Knights softball team on a recent four-game Appalachian Athletic Conference road trip, which the Lady Knights finished 1-3.

Mullins’ achievement came in game one of a doubleheader against the Union Bulldogs on Friday; St. Andrews won game one 2-0 but lost game two 8-0 in five innings.

Mullins (2-2) pitched a complete game one, striking out eight batters while walking four; Union’s Kerry Dixon (0-3) suffered the loss.

The first run for St. Andrews (5-17, 1-5 AAC) came in the third inning when Haley Zimmerman’s ground out brought Brianna Sloan in from third; Zimmerman scored the other run for the Lady Knights in the sixth, which was unearned.

Tess Ruschman, Taylor Maynard and Sloan each finished with one of St. Andrews’ three hits in the game.

In game two, Union (3-5, 1-1 AAC) had its first two runs come in the second before scoring six additional in the fourth.

Kinsley Redmon scored two runs on one hit for Union; Katie Fisher scored twice; Leea Cole and Megan Merritt had one run, hit and RBI each; Shelby Easton scored a run with one RBI; Kayla Sullivan scored a run and Sarah Lowe had three hits and an RBI. Cole (1-0) earned the win, allowing four hits with a strikeout and a walk in a complete effort.

Zimmerman, Ava McPhillips, Meghan Fritz and Natalee Victores had one hit each for St. Andrews; Mullins (2-3) allowed three earned runs on four hits with a strikeout and two walks in three innings pitched, taking the loss.

Lady Knights swept at Johnson

A day before playing Union, the St. Andrews Knights softball team was in Knoxville, Tennessee, Wednesday for a doubleheader against the Johnson Royals, who won game one 9-1 in five innings and were victorious in game two 7-2.

Johnson moved to 3-9 overall and 2-2 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play with the wins.

In game one, St. Andrews took a 1-0 advantage after Charlee Mullins homered in the first inning. In the bottom of the frame, though, the Royals scored thrice to take a 3-1 lead; Johnson also scored three times in the second and fourth innings to secure the win.

Johnson’s Ella Hampton scored three runs on three hits with four RBIs; Audrey Moorhouse also had three runs on one hit with one RBI and Katelyn Jeffers scored twice with an RBI. Madisun Pritchard tossed four innings, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts to take the win.

Haley Zimmerman and Cat Berger each had one of St. Andrews’ only other two hits; Meghan Fritz was the losing pitcher.

Zimmerman was the first runner to cross home plate in game two, putting St. Andrews ahead 1-0 in the top of the first; Johnson responded by scoring all seven of its eventual total runs in the bottom of the inning. Berger’s ground out in the fourth allowed Riley Neilson to score another St. Andrews run in the fourth, but the Lady Knights couldn’t get back in scoring position again to attempt to tie or take the lead.

Jeffers recorded a run on two hits with two RBIs for Johnson, and Megan Armstrong, Aly Dickerson, Autumn Caywood, Moorhouse and Reese Burns had one run and one hit each, with Armstrong picking up two RBIs and Dickerson and Caywood getting one RBI each. Kylie Rader earned the win, pitching four innings and allowing two earned runs on no hits with one strikeout and three walks.

Tess Ruschman finished with the lone hit for the Lady Knights; Jaylin Joss took the loss despite only throwing the first inning, giving up all of Johnson’s runs on seven hits with a strikeout and two walks.