LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights softball team lost two games against the Pikeville Bears on Tuesday in the first Appalachian Athletic Conference action for both.

Pikeville (5-4, 2-0 AAC) won game one 7-0 and took game two 5-2.

St. Andrews fell to 4-14 (0-2 AAC) with the defeats.

The Bears scored their first three runs of game one in the first inning, three more in the fourth and their final one in the seventh.

Pikeville’s Maddie Horn, Kaden Dunlap and Lillie Kluesner each scored two runs with one hit; Alyssa Franklin had a run on two hits with an RBI and Dunlap also had an RBI. Carolyn Alincic was the winning pitcher, allowing only two hits with 13 strikeouts and just a single walk in all seven innings.

Meghan Fritz and Ava McPhillips recorded St. Andrews’ two hits; Fritz suffered the loss.

Stats for game two were unavailable as of Wednesday morning.

St. Andrews begins a six-game road trip with a doubleheader at Union on Friday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for noon.