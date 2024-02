LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights softball team won game one but lost game two of a Monday home nonconference doubleheader against the Carolina University Bruins.

St. Andrews (2-12) picked up a 6-0 shutout in game one before a 5-3 result in game two favored Carolina (5-5); stats for both games were unavailable at press time Tuesday.

St. Andrews plays at home again Wednesday in a twin bill against Mid-Atlantic Christian. First pitch is scheduled for noon.