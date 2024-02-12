CAMERON — Scotland’s Thomas Salinas will wrestle in the men’s individual state championships after qualifying at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A Mideast Regional tournament on Friday and Saturday at Union Pines.

Salinas, who has a 32-11 record this season, finished second in the 144-pound weight class to advance; he pinned Durham School of the Arts’ Demetrian Alford in the first round, pinned Eastern Alamance’s Mason Tanner in the quarterfinals, won by a 6-2 decision against Eastern Guilford’s Xavier Myles in the semifinals and lost via a 13-1 major decision against Union Pines’ Finnius McCafferty in the first-place match.

“This is Thomas’ first year as he sustained an injury that kept him out last year but showed a lot of dedication to the sport, going to many tournaments and camps throughout the offseason,” Scotland coach Thomas Havener said. “That hard work has paid off as he was consistent at his weight class throughout this year, only sustaining losses to highly-ranked guys. I am very proud of Thomas and look forward to his ascension through the ranks of North Carolina wrestling.”

The state championship tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum; Salinas’ opponent for the first round has not yet been revealed.

Six other Fighting Scots competed at the regional event but did not place to go to states; Donerio Graham (22-20) was eliminated in the third consolation round at 132, Treyvon Brigman (11-20) lost both of his bouts at 138, Anthony Pate (29-25) fell in his last match with a 12-11 decision in the second consolation round at 150, Jhaere Banks (13-20) went 0-2 at 165, Vinny Butera (37-21) made it to the consolation semifinals but lost by an 11-1 major decision at 215 and Joshua Stone (25-12) was knocked out of the 285 bracket in the third consolation round.