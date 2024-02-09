Scotland’s Nateya Scott qualified for the women’s individual state bowling tournament during Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen.

ABERDEEN — Scotland’s men earned a second-place finish during Thursday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference bowling tournament at Sandhills Bowling Center.

To advance in the tournament, teams had to defeat their opponents in two out of the three games bowled.

Scotland, the No. 1 seed, had a first-round bye before defeating the No. 4 Richmond Raiders 182-147 and 164-161 in the semifinals. However, in the championship match, the Scots fell to the second-seeded Pinecrest Patriots 223-166 and 183-170.

Scotland’s Garrett Boyer rolled three strikes in each match and had a spare against Pinecrest; Landon Malloy, the anchor bowler, had a strike and two spares against Richmond but three strikes and two spares against Pinecrest; Dylan Tilson struck twice in each match and spared three times, with two coming in the semifinal match; Kenan Smith rolled a strike and picked up two spares against the Raiders and had a strike and spare apiece against the Patriots and Zyquarius Shaw had three spares against Richmond.

The season ends with the men’s state bowling tournament at Sandhills in Aberdeen on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.; Scotland qualified after claiming the regular-season SAC title.

Scotland’s Jaeden Williams and Boyer qualified separately for states by coming in the top 10 of the SAC individual tournament; Williams rolled a 189, 182 and 245 for a 616 series to come in fifth and Boyer had a 212, 172 and 190 for a 574 set to take eighth.

Tilson, Malloy, Smith, Luke Sutherland, Zachary Taylor, David Ladd and Shaw also bowled individually for Scotland but did not advance to states.

Lady Scots’ Scott makes individual state tournament

Nateya Scott of the Lady Scots finished in sixth place, rolling a 432 series for a spot at states for the second year in a row during the Sandhills Athletic Conference individual bowling tournament Wednesday at Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen.

Scott’s scores for her three games were unavailable at press time.

Scott was one of seven Lady Scots that bowled; Jaylin Oxendine, Gabby Norton, Addison Pittman, Madison Dixon, Jayden Malloy and Marissa Smith did not place in the top 10 to make states.

The women’s state bowling tournament will take place at Sandhills in Aberdeen on Monday at 10 a.m.

In the team tournament, Scotland was the No. 4 seed and lost to fifth-seeded Union Pines 140-110 and 132-110 in the first round, eliminating the Lady Scots and their chance to reach states.