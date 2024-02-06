The Scotland County wrestling team, made up of Carver and Spring Hill middle schools, competed in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday. Next year, Spring Hill and Carver will wrestle under their brands.

First-place finishers in the tournament included Carver’s Maison Adner and Jaknais Ford; in second place were Carver’s Jett Ganus and Spring Hill’s Zaryn McNeill, Jahliel Worley, Kolton Graves and Bryson Graves and in third were Carver’s Daughton Freeman, Josiah Bowens and Andy Hernandez.