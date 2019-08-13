Knights upgrade weight room, website and logo

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University’s athletics department made several upgrades this summer.

The Knights’ weight room received an equipment renovation with the help of funding from the football and men’s basketball teams. Nine Titan half racks were installed, accompanied by adjustable incline benches, Texas power bars and 63 new black bumper plates. Resistance bands are now available for use in the weight room.

The athletics department plans to launch its revamped website, sauknights.com, on Aug. 23. The new website is designed to be more user-friendly for both desktop and mobile displays. The website will feature St. Andrews’ brand-new logo, which was designed to be more compact and modern than its predecessor.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SAU-NEW-LOGO.jpg