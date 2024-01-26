ABERDEEN — With only one more regular-season meet remaining, the Sandhills Athletic Conference celebrated senior night on Thursday at Sandhills Bowling Center.

Seniors for the Lady Scots bowling team include Nateya Scott, Jaylee Hunt and Gabby Norton, while seniors for Scotland’s men are Zyquarius Shaw, Jaeden Williams, Kishawn Pate and Landon Malloy.

With Malloy, Dylan Tilson and Kenan Smith, all typically starters for Scotland, unavailable to bowl, Shaw, Williams and Garrett Boyer stepped up to help the men’s team take five points against the Hoke County Bucks and three against the Pinecrest Patriots. The Lady Scots were able to win three points against the Bucks but came away empty against the Patriots.

Scotland’s men beat Hoke County 165-157, 178-171, 178-175 and 212-144 in the four games rolled, resulting in a score of 733-647 for the total-pin count; against Pinecrest, Scotland triumphed in the first game 248-147 and the fourth 222-191 but fell in the second 172-148 and the third 210-187, yet were still able to take the point for total pins 805-720.

Scotland’s women lost the first two games against Hoke County 107-88 and 128-119 but won the third 136-125 and the fourth 161-100 to take total pins 504-460. Bowling Pinecrest, the Lady Scots were defeated 165-144, 164-116, 168-119 and 134-118, with the total-pin tally being 631-497.

Individual stats were unavailable for Scotland’s teams.

With another strong day on the lanes, Scotland’s men lead by 3 1/2 points over Pinecrest for first in the SAC standings with 48. The Lady Scots are in fourth place with 27 points, which is 15 behind Richmond in third and five above Union Pines in fifth.

Scotland will bowl back-to-back games against Richmond to close out the regular season at Laurinburg Lanes on Feb. 1.