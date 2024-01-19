LAURINBURG — Rolling for the last time at Laurinburg Lanes in their penultimate Sandhills Athletic Conference meet Thursday, the Scotland men’s and women’s bowling teams each came away with seven total points, rematching the Southern Lee Cavaliers and Union Pines Vikings from last week.

Only two of the day’s points for Scotland’s men came against Southern Lee, as they lost the first two games 245-209 and 199-124 before pulling out a pair of wins with 188-175 and 197-152 scores; the Cavs’ victories gave them the total-pin point 771-718.

Against Union Pines, the Fighting Scots won easily, claiming all four games 180-114, 171-162, 209-138 and 170-155, as well as total pins 730-569.

While individual stats weren’t available for either of Scotland’s teams against Union Pines, Landon Malloy rolled 10 strikes and two spares against the Cavs; Dylan Tilson bowled four strikes and two spares; Garrett Boyer had four spares and two strikes; Jaeden Williams, bowling for the first time, had two strikes; Zachary Taylor picked up four spares and Luke Sutherland had two spares.

The Lady Scots’ solid showing was kicked off with four points against Southern Lee, as they took the first game 150-99, the second 132-131 and the fourth 124-121, while the Cavs won the third 113-90; Scotland came out on top in total pins 496-464.

The other three points for Scotland’s women were earned against Union Pines with a 149-121 win in the second game, a 149-97 victory in the fourth and a 504-487 result in total pins; the Vikings used a 132-104 decision in the first game and a 137-102 finish in the third to take two points.

Marissa Smith paced the Lady Scots against Southern Lee in strikes with three, adding a spare as well; Nateya Scott picked up five spares and had a strike; Addison Pittman had three spares; Madison Dixon and Jaylee Hunt each had a strike and a spare and Jaylin Oxendine had a spare.

SAC standings for the men and women were not updated before Friday’s press time.

Scotland’s final SAC meet on Jan. 25 will be at Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen against Pinecrest and Hoke County.