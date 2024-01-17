LAURINBURG — Former Scotland High and current East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd will give his testimony at Northview Harvest Ministries Sunday at 6 p.m.

Northview Harvest Ministries is located at 17760 Log Cabin Road in Laurinburg.

Byrd suffered a freak accident in July 2023 while tubing with friends in Bath Creek that caused part of his right leg to be amputated. Byrd went through more than 20 surgeries because of the incident but is set to take the diamond for East Carolina this season.

It will be the first time Byrd has publicly spoken in Scotland County since his injury.

Admission for the event is free and will feature testimonies, live worship and fellowship.

For more information, contact Pastor Paul Lemmond at 910-384-2900.