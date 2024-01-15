FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland women’s wrestling team placed fifth out of 24 teams with 79 points at Saturday’s Boneyard Bash, hosted by Jack Britt High School.

Hoke County took first place with 192 1/2 points.

The event was scheduled to last Friday and Saturday, but due to inclement weather, it was moved to just Saturday.

Lady Scots wrestler Carmin Moore was the first-place finisher in the 145-pound weight class. Moore won all three of her matches, with the first coming via a 7-3 decision against Hoke County’s Zada English and the last two by pin, including the pinfall of Overhills’ Nadia Miller in the first-place match.

Latia Williams took third for Scotland at 152; she pinned Southeast Raleigh’s Amira Farahi in 32 seconds in the first round, then got pinned in the quarterfinals by Jack Britt’s Sophia Ozanich before winning all four of her matches after that by pin, with three of them coming in 30 seconds or less.

Scotland’s Minnie Locklear (114) and Dawson Blue 132) each finished fifth in their classes. Locklear pinned South Brunswick’s Julianna Herold in the first round, suffered a pinfall loss to East Rowan’s Leah Edwards in the quarterfinals, lost in the consolation semifinals by pin after back-to-back pinfall wins and then pinned Westover’s Zamya Rodriguez in the fifth-place match. After a championship first-round bye, Blue was pinned by Hoke County’s Kierra Rush in the quarterfinals, then made it to the consolation semifinals but lost to Parkwood’s Madelyn Korvink by a 7-4 decision before getting a 36-second pin of Lumberton’s Lily Bell in the fifth-place match.

Shyanne White was Scotland’s last wrestler to place, taking sixth at 165. After a 20-second pinfall loss to Purnell Swett’s Savannah Oxendine in the quarterfinals, White received a bye in the first round of the consolation bracket but was pinned in 18 seconds by Westover’s Kiyanna McPherson in the consolation semifinals and pinned again by Oxendine in the fifth-place match.

Scotland’s Caydence Deese (120) and Shayleigh Ward (138) did not place; Deese was pinned in her two matches, as was Ward.

Scotland and Richmond head to Hoke County for a Sandhills Athletic Conference tri-meet Wednesday.

Fighting Scots wrestling comes in 13th

On the men’s side of the Boneyard Bash, Scotland was 13th out of 23 teams with 65 points; Lumberton won the event with 196 1/2 points.

Thomas Salinas was the highest of Scotland’s small bunch of three to place in their weight classes, as he was the 144-pound third-place finisher. Salinas made it to the quarterfinals before losing by a 9-2 decision to Carolina Forest’s Preston Crone. He went on to win his final four bouts, with two pins, a decision and a sudden victory; Salinas pinned Jack Britt’s Brieon Mayfield in the third-place match.

Placing fourth at 175, Scotland’s Kenan Smith reached the quarterfinals after two rounds but lost to Pinecrest’s Rollins Rodriguez by a 12-4 major decision. After pinning his next three opponents, Smith was pinned in the third-place match by Rolesville’s Brode Lowery.

Joshua Stone was the final Scotland wrestler to get a placement, coming in sixth at 285. Stone’s first loss came from a pin by Hoke County’s Tafari Parker after making the quarterfinals; Stone proceeded to win his next two bouts by pin and decision before getting pinned in his final two, including another loss to Parker in the fifth-place match.

Josh Smith (106), Brayden Richardson (120), Treyvon Brigman (138), Anthony Pate (150), Devin Ellerbe (157), Wyatt Locklear (190) and Vinny Butera (215) did not place for Scotland.