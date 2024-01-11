LAURINBURG — Getting to compete in front of their home crowd for the first time this season, the Scotland men’s and women’s wrestling teams each earned Sandhills Athletic Conference wins with the Pinecrest Patriots and Lee County Yellow Jackets visiting Wednesday night.

With Lee County not having a women’s team, the Lady Scots only wrestled Pinecrest, with 34-30 being the deciding score; Scotland’s men didn’t have the same feat with Pinecrest, falling 45-34, but did down Lee County 57-24.

In the bouts between the Fighting Scots and the Yellow Jackets, eight were forfeits, with six favoring Scotland. Donerio Graham (132 pounds), Anthony Pate (150) and Jhaere Banks (165) all won by pinfall, and Kenan Smith (175) picked up a sudden victory for Scotland; Lee County’s other two wins were by pinfall.

In the loss to Pinecrest, Graham (132), Pate (150), Vinny Butera (215) and Joshua Stone (285) each pinned their opponents while Josh Smith (106) won via major decision; Scotland claimed another victory because of a forfeit. Pinecrest earned five wins by pin, two by forfeit and one by decision.

Scotland’s women squeaked past Pinecrest using pins from Minnie Locklear (114), Dawson Blue (132) and Shayleigh Ward (138), a major decision from Carmin Moore (145) and a forfeit. Pinecrest only had two engaged wins, both by pin, with three more by forfeit; both teams forfeited a pair of bouts.