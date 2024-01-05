LAURINBURG — Winning four points against the Hoke County Bucks and three against the Richmond Raiders, the Scotland men’s bowling team continued its strong performance on the lanes during Thursday afternoon’s Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Laurinburg Lanes.

Scotland came away with three consecutive wins to start against the Bucks, defeating them 194-174, 181-128 and 183-182, before falling 190-133 in the fourth game; Scotland’s last point came with the 691-674 total-pin count.

Against Hoke County, Garrett Boyer led the Scots with six strikes and three spares; Dylan Tilson had four strikes and a spare; Landon Malloy had three strikes and a spare; Kenan Smith had two strikes and a spare and Zyquarius Shaw had three spares and a strike.

After taking only two points against the Raiders in the last SAC meet on Dec. 14, the Scots — looking to redeem themselves — lost a tight first game with Richmond 159-157 but came away with a strong 204-141 victory in the second game. Scotland lost 178-163 in the third game before closing with a 178-124 triumph; Scotland came away with the total-pin point, claiming it 702-603.

Malloy rolled four strikes and three spares against Richmond; Tilson had four strikes and two spares; Boyer had four spares and three strikes; Smith had five spares and two strikes; and Zachary Taylor had three strikes and a spare. Taylor took the place of Shaw against the Raiders.

After eight matches, Scotland has 28 points in the SAC standings. Placements within the conference were not updated before press time on Friday.

Scotland bowls Southern Lee and Union Pines at Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen on Jan. 11.

Scotland women’s bowling earns 1 point

The Scotland women’s bowling team lost all five points against the Hoke County Bucks and took just one against the Richmond Raiders at Thursday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference meet in Laurinburg.

The Lady Scots lost 147-107, 140-111, 129-111 and 144-129 in the four games bowled and 560-453 in total pins against the Bucks. Scotland’s lone point against Richmond came in the fourth game in a 131-99 result; the Raiders defeated the Lady Scots 127-101, 155-90 and 139-111 in the preceding games and won the total-pin tally 520-433.

Nateya Scott was Scotland’s top bowler, rolling five spares and a strike against Hoke County and two spares against Richmond; Gabby Norton bowled two strikes and spares each against the Bucks and two spares against the Raiders; Jayden Malloy had a spare against Hoke County and four against Richmond; Ava Gale spared once against Hoke County and four times against Richmond and Madison Dixon had two spares against the Bucks before being subbed out against Richmond for Marissa Smith, who had one spare.

Scotland has 11 points after eight matches bowled in the SAC.