Tester: Scots are ready for action

Scotland High’s football players are hungry. They’re hungry to hit someone other than their own teammates. They’re hungry to play under the Friday night lights. And they’re hungry for another shot at a state championship after finishing as the 4A runner-up the past two years.

Some of the Fighting Scots are just ready to get back on the field after watching many games from the sidelines.

Just ask Jason Romero Jr., a senior defensive end who is committed to East Carolina. Romero missed Scotland’s season finale and its run to the state championship game last season after suffering a neck injury during a game at Richmond. He’s now back in shape, and Romero has refreshed his mentality as he begins his final year with the Scots.

“I’m a completely different Romero now, after seeing my boys go to the state championship and hold their own,” he said at the Sandhills Athletic Conference media day on Sunday. “Now that I’m a part of it this year, I’m a totally different person.”

It was a challenging process to get his neck back in shape and rebuild his strength, but the wait was worth it for Romero. He was more than ready to put on his pads when full-contact practices started.

“I feel like I’m a kid again,” Romero said. “I’m still a kid, but I feel like I’m back at Parks and Rec having fun. I’m just loving the contact.”

When he was healthy, Romero formed a strong duo with fellow defensive end Tymere Graham last season. Tymere graduated, but his brother, Trevion, is back after taking some time off from the program. Trevion Graham is expected to be a contributor at defensive end for the Scots this season.

Scotland has several capable weapons on its defensive line. With his Division I talent, Romero is bound to be circled on opponents’ scouting reports this season. That doesn’t bother him.

“I don’t think of it as a big deal, honestly,” Romero said.

Another player returning for the Scots is senior inside linebacker Jamari Wall, who has been away from the team after playing quarterback for the jayvee team as a freshman. He also had three carries as a running back with the varsity squad that year.

“I’m ready to be back with the team, and to try to be a captain both on and off of the field,” Wall said.

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Wall will be part of an experienced linebacker corps that also includes standouts Nick Callahan and Ladarius McNeill.

It has been a while since Wall competed with the varsity team, but he knows about the high expectations that routinely surround the Scots.

“You just put them in your mind, and you trust your boys to help you when you’re down.”

Several other players, including offensive lineman Kendrell Sellers and receiver Bruce Wall, are also making their returns for the Scots in the next couple of weeks.

When everyone is back and fully healthy, the Scots have the potential to do a lot of damage.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

