LAURINBURG — Mallory Wheeler is back after taking a year off from her duties as head coach of Scotland’s varsity volleyball team, and she likes what she’s seen out of this year’s group of players.

“The overall team chemistry, the camaraderie and their work ethic is different than anything I’ve seen in the past,” Wheeler said after practice on Monday. “You can tell they enjoy playing with each other. They want it. They work really hard.

“I’m excited. I have a good feeling about it,” she added.

Wheeler, a former Division I volleyball player at the University of Virginia, is coaching several players from last year’s team that finished with an overall record of 7-11, including a 6-8 mark in Sandhills Athletic Conference action. Seniors Abby Quick and Asjah Swindell are the Lady Scots’ captains this season.

“They’re a real staple to the team,” Wheeler said.

The Lady Scots begin their non-conference schedule on Monday night at Terry Sanford. They’ll then host Gray’s Creek on Aug. 26, one night before Terry Sanford comes to Laurinburg for another match.

Terry Sanford finished 15-5 last season, including an unblemished 8-0 record at home. Gray’s Creek was 17-5 last season.

Sandhills Athletic Conference play begins on Aug. 29, when Scotland plays at Jack Britt. The Lady Scots will have other non-conference games scattered throughout the remainder of the season — including games against Southern Lee, Union Pines, Red Springs and another matchup with Gray’s Creek.

Wheeler said she hasn’t noticed any major weaknesses with her team this year.

“I would say our biggest strength is we have a very tough serve,” Wheeler said. “A lot of girls have a nice, aggressive serve. Our defense and ball control is great. Everything is pretty solid … I’m happy with our attacking. The biggest thing I’m really happy about is how we come together and play. When we put it all together the passing is there, and there’s a lot of hustle and a lot of effort.”

The Lady Scots won three of their first five conference matches last season. They ended the season on a four-game skid that included a pair matches against Lumberton on back-to-back nights, as well as a rivalry game against Richmond.

Wheeler said the Lady Scots need to “dig in” in order to be a strong competitor in the conference.

“They’ve got to be relentless in their pursuit for every ball,” Wheeler said. “They’ve got to be consistent and they’ve got to find ways to score.”

They’ll need to do that with a mixture of seasoned veterans and newcomers on the floor this season.

“We have a lot of freshmen on jayvee. A lot of sophomores on varsity that didn’t play last year, or they played some jayvee and some varsity,” Wheeler said. “There’s a lot of fire. There’s a really competitive edge. Every day at practice you’re always fighting for a spot. They know that they want to be on the court, and they work for it.”

Scotland's volleyball team celebrates after a victory last season. The team is back under the direction of head coach Mallory Wheeler after she temporarily stepped away from her coaching duties last season. Laurinburg Exchange file photo

Scotland’s volleyball team shows strong teamwork

Brandon Tester Sports editor