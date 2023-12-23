LAURINBURG — To some people, the holiday season may mean getting out of work or school for a few days. To others, it could have a strong connection with their faith.

No matter how you celebrate, it’s proof that the holidays have a different meaning for everybody. But what do they mean to the local athletes around Scotland County?

The Laurinburg Exchange asked nine of them how they spend the holidays and if they have any traditions they observe.

Below are their responses.

Zay Jones — Scotland football and track and field

“(I’m) with family a lot around the holidays. (I’m) not really (doing) too much. Just relax, let the body heal a little bit. Because once we come back from the holidays, I will start doing track.”

Jake Clemmons — Scotland football and baseball

“Our Christmas tradition is, every Christmas Eve, we go to my grandma’s house, and she cooks a very traditional dinner like turkey, mashed potatoes, etc. Then we open presents.”

Jeremiah Dickerson — St. Andrews men’s basketball

“Holidays for myself as an athlete consist of going to the gym, getting work in on the court, and weight room. It also consists of me visiting my family and church family, spending as much time with them as possible. Church events (involve) doing a fun game during the holiday time. Like charades or ‘Let’s Make A Deal.’ Some traditions me and my family do during the holidays, we will play different games like dominoes, spades, and UNO. These games are a tradition that gets really competitive and fun in my family. We also watch NBA games together that come on Christmas Day, along with different food dishes made for the holidays. We also do a movie night during the holidays with family. Lastly, I usually spend time getting gifts for my family to see everyone happy.”

Alicia McClain — Scotland women’s basketball

“I spend some days getting my body right, getting massages and treatments done. Then, other days, we have basketball practice. I usually try to get as much rest as I can. The day of Christmas, we will go to my grandparents’ house with family, open presents, and eat together.”

Landon Malloy — Scotland men’s bowling

“Practicing just to stay sharp and spending quality time with the family. And most importantly, eating good with them.”

Dylan O’Banks — St. Andrews football

“Over winter break, I’m spending time with my family and working out, staying in shape for the season, and training with my quarterback coach. Some traditions my family and I have are going to my grandparents’ house on Christmas Eve, playing games, and other things. Just enjoying the company of family I may have not seen in a while.”

Dawson Blue — Scotland women’s wrestling and softball

“Some of my family traditions include waiting until after Thanksgiving to put up our tree and decorations. My brothers and I are allowed to open one gift on Christmas Eve every year. The kicker is my parents pick which gift. This was a tradition my mom’s parents did with her. This year, my family has decided to try making memories by going on a trip versus gifts; we still have a stocking though. So, we are spending the week in Turks and Caicos. We always sing Happy Birthday to Jesus on Christmas Day. And if you start reading chapter one of Luke Dec. 1, you will have read the entire reason for the season of Christmas. That’s the best tradition.”

Quatavius Everette — Scotland football and men’s basketball

“I spend my holidays with my family and friends. My family and I have a big dinner on Christmas. Everyone gets together and brings their gifts for everyone, then after I leave my family, I go with my friends. We have fun together, we show all the gifts we got, and we ride dirt bikes sometimes.”

Garrett Hamby — St. Andrews baseball

”To start my holiday break, I brought teammate Matheus Gori home so he could catch his flight to Brazil after the school dismissed all students from campus. I have caught up with some friends who play baseball at other universities. We have went to batting cages and worked out daily. I plan to continue working out during my time away. I work at my mom’s work three days a week to earn a little bit of extra cash. My family will get together on Christmas Eve and have a meal together, and the little children will open their gifts. Christmas morning, we will head to Wrightsville Beach to visit my grandmother, aunts, and uncles. We play Dirty Santa, and it is always fun with lots of laughs. I would say, so far, the best part of coming home is home-cooked meals and playing with my dog, Kamper. I look forward to this downtime but also couldn’t be more excited to get the 2024 season going.”