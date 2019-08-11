Fighting Scots picked to finish 2nd in SAC

Nick Callahan, Jason Romero Jr., head coach Richard Bailey and Jamari Wall represented Scotland at SAC media day on Sunday. Nick Callahan, Jason Romero Jr., head coach Richard Bailey and Jamari Wall represented Scotland at SAC media day on Sunday.

RAEFORD — Scotland High’s football team was picked to finish second in both the coaches and media polls at the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s annual media day on Sunday at Bayonet Golf Course.

Richmond was picked to win the conference in both polls. In the coaches poll, which was based on votes cast by the league’s eight head coaches, the Raiders received six first-place votes. Scotland had two. In the media poll, which included votes from the 10 media members in attendance, Richmond finished with six first-place votes. Scotland had four first-place votes.

The polls yielded mostly similar results. Richmond and Scotland were followed by Seventy-First, Pinecrest and Jack Britt on both lists. Hoke and Lumberton tied for sixth place in the coaches poll, leaving Purnell Swett in last place. In the media poll, Hoke (6th) and Purnell Swett (7th) were followed by last-place Lumberton.

Richmond and Scotland split the polls last season, with the coaches favoring the Raiders and the media favoring the Scots. Richmond went on to win the conference championship, ending Scotland’s streak of consecutive league titles at seven. Richmond then advanced to the third round of the 4AA state playoffs. Scotland was the runner-up in the 4A state championship game.

The Fighting Scots are confident that they can make another playoff run.

“It’s a great feeling knowing we have a great team, and we’re going to be as good as we want to be,” said senior linebacker Nick Callahan, one of the three players who represented the Scots at the media day. He was joined by Jason Romero Jr. and Jamari Wall.

Scotland will host Richmond in the regular-season finale on Nov. 8.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

SAC Coaches Poll First-place votes in parentheses 1. Richmond (6) 2. Scotland (2) 3. Seventy-First 4. Pinecrest 5. Jack Britt T6. Hoke T6. Lumberton 8. Purnell Swett

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

