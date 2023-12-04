SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland men’s wrestling team went against Apex Friendship, Chapel Hill, Jack Britt, Hoggard, and Topsail Saturday at the Mason Wagner Memorial Duals at Pinecrest High School.

The Fighting Scots lost all five matchups, falling 66-18 against Apex Friendship, 42-39 against Chapel Hill, 49-24 against Jack Britt, 58-18 against Hoggard, and 68-12 against Topsail.

Against Apex Friendship, Scotland’s Josh Smith (106 pounds), Donerio Graham (132), and Amari Singletary (285) won their matches by pinfall but had eight wrestlers lose the same way; Apex Friendship won three matches (120, 138, and 144) by forfeit.

Graham (132), Anthony Pate (150), Jeremiah Bethea (175), Vinny Butera (215), and Joshua Stone (285) all pinned their opponents against Chapel Hill; Smith (106) automatically won because of forfeit, and Kenan Smith (190) took a 6-0 decision in his match. Chapel Hill earned forfeit wins at 120, 138, and 144 and won by pin at 113, 126, 157, and 165.

Scotland won just three matches against Jack Britt, with Mitchell Davis (165) and Stone (285) claiming pinfall wins, and Silas Haywood (175) and Smith (190) getting forfeit victories; Jack Britt took the other 10 matches.

A double forfeit at 106 opened up Scotland’s dual against Hoggard. Graham (132), Smith (175), and Butera (215) pinned their opponents and were the only Scotland wrestlers to win their matches; Hoggard was triumphant at 113, 120, 126, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 190, and 285.

In its last dual against Topsail, Scotland had just two wins, with Jared Gladden (113) getting a forfeit win, and Butera (215) taking his match by pin; Topsail claimed six wins by pinfall, four by forfeit, one by decision, and one by technical fall.

Scotland will wrestle Union Pines and Southern Lee in Sanford to begin Sandhills Athletic Conference competition on Wednesday.