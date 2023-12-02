FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland men’s basketball team came away with a 67-29 win over the Douglas Byrd Eagles in nonconference action on the road Friday.

Scotland moves to 2-0 with the win, while Douglas Byrd falls to 0-4.

Wing Dajuan Gibson had 14 points for the Scots; wing Dylan Lampley had 12; guard Jaiquez Caldwell had 11; and guard Tashad Russell and wing Shylan Harrell had eight each.

Center Renmari Willis had nine points for the Eagles; guard Khalil Carpenter had six; and forward Ethan Colon had five.

Scotland head coach Michael Malpass did not make the trip due to an illness; Walter Steele was the acting head coach.

Scotland is at Lumberton on Monday.

Scotland women’s basketball routs Douglas Byrd

The Scotland women’s basketball team won 66-29 against the Douglas Byrd Eagles in Fayetteville Friday.

Guards Morgan Thompson and Madysan Hammonds each had 19 points to lead Scotland (2-0); guard Madison Dixon had 12; forward Alicia McClain had eight.

Douglas Byrd (1-3) was led in scoring by guard Shania McLucas, who had 12 points, and center Gemaiyia Johnson had eight points.