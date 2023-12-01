ABERDEEN — Coming off of back-to-back 3A state championships, the Scotland men’s bowling team rolled in its first matches of the season at the Sandhills Bowling Center Thursday, using seven strikes and two spares from anchor Landon Malloy to take four points against the Hoke County Bucks and gaining another against the Southern Lee Cavaliers.

Scotland won the first three games against Hoke 154-124, 209-174, and 150-130 before the Bucks took the last game 173-121; the Scots took the final point with 639 total pins to the Bucks’ 601.

Dylan Tilson had four strikes for Scotland; Garrett Boyer had three spares and two strikes; and Luke Sutherland had three spares.

Against Southern Lee, Scotland scored the series’ first point, prevailing 211-169 in the first game. The Cavs were too much in the last three, though, as the Scots lost 177-134, 181-169, and 208-136; Southern Lee won total pins 735-650.

Malloy had five strikes and three spares against the Cavs; Boyer had four strikes and two spares; Zachary Hunt had three strikes and two spares; Tilson had four spares and two strikes; and Sutherland had two strikes and spares each.

Scotland sits in fourth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings after Thursday’s matches; Southern Lee is in first with nine points.

Scotland will host Union Pines and have a bye in the second match in the next SAC meet at Laurinburg Lanes on Dec. 7.

Lady Scots gain four points in first matches

The Scotland women’s bowling team earned three points against the Hoke County Bucks and one against the Southern Lee Cavaliers Thursday.

In the first and fourth games against Hoke, Scotland won 131-114 and 129-112, while the Bucks took the second and third games 135-100 and 113-102; the Lady Scots earned the total-pin point 480-456.

Nateya Scott had five strikes and three spares to pace Scotland; Jayden Malloy had three strikes; Gabby Norton had three spares; and Madison Dixon had two spares.

In the second match against Southern Lee, Scotland failed to eclipse 100 in the first, second, and fourth games, falling 88-81, 75-68, and 118-73, but won the third game 128-99; the Cavs earned the point for total pins 380-350.

Jayden Malloy and Jaylee Hunt had two spares each in the match.

Following the matches, the Lady Scots are in fourth in the SAC standings, while Pinecrest tops all teams with 10 points.