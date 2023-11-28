LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy women’s basketball team won its nonconference game against the Shining Light Baptist Academy Sharks 54-22 Tuesday night at home.

The Lady Saints (4-0) never trailed in the matchup and had 23 steals.

Scotland Christian Academy’s Layla Nicolosi led all scorers with 25 points; Zoey Neff had 13 points; and Lily Cartrette had 10 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

The loss was the Sharks’ season opener, sinking them to 0-1.

Scotland Christian Academy’s next contest is its first on the road this season when they head to Mount Airy to take on White Plains Christian on Dec. 8.