LAURINBURG — Following an 82-47 third-round loss last season to E.E. Smith, the No. 1 seed in the 3A East, the Scotland women’s basketball team (20-9, 12-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference last season) and reigning SAC Coach of the Year Roshien McClain are aiming to go further than that in the playoffs this year.

“I’m trying to get to the Final Four,” McClain said. “… I’m not building a team; (I’m) building a program. I expect us to improve on the 20 wins. This is still building the program and making a Final Four run. (Getting to) the third round was cool. They’ve got the experience. Now, they understand what needs to be done to get to the Final Four.”

Along with Final Four hopes, McClain thinks the Lady Scots can claim the SAC regular season and tournament titles again as they did last year.

“The conference, we’re trying to win that, always,” McClain said. “Richmond is trying to make a push, and it’s going to be a tough three games with them. Like Pinecrest with three games last year, I feel Richmond is going to be three games this year.”

Six players return to help achieve that for Scotland, including 2022-23 all-conference selections, junior guard Morgan Thompson (18.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.7 steals last season) — the SAC Player of the Year last season — and forwards Alicia McClain (13.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.0 steals, 5.7 blocks) and Madison Dixon (3.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals), and senior guard Madysan Hammonds (8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals).

“They all know each other’s weaknesses, strengths,” Roshien McClain said. “They all know how to find each other, what each other likes to do the best. They can make it an easier transition for the new ones that are on the team. And just having that core six back, it makes a big difference in preparations also. I don’t have to explain a lot of things.”

Senior forward Nyasia McQueen (4.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals) and junior guard Kayla Simmons (2.7 rebounds) are also back for the Lady Scots while guard Danasia Lodge (1.2 rebounds) and forwards Eliza Meza-Moreno (1.6 rebounds), Natalia Rodrigues (1.2 rebounds, 0.8 blocks), and Jamilya Roberts — all depth pieces that saw sparse playing time — graduated.

Scotland’s callups from JV to varsity include sophomore guard Jakiya Brown and forward Ramsey Hale, and junior guard Emerie Snuggs and forward Sherrina Smith. Snuggs played limited minutes in three varsity games last season, while Brown did so in one.

“I’m very excited for the development and the experience of Jakiya Brown … gives us another ball handler,” Roshien McClain said. “I’m just excited for her to get that experience and be able to help us down the road. The early games are kind of a good feel for her to get going and to understand we’re not asking you to do a whole lot. You’re going to have your core pieces helping you. It’ll make it easier for you to, now, just play defense, bring the ball up, make a pass, and when you’re open, take a shot and drive and penetrate.

“Emerie Snuggs is also a new one that’s here. Waiting on one player to get back from injury — Ramsey Hale, that played volleyball; that’s a new one. She should be back, hopefully (if) everything goes right with her knee, by Nov. 28. So, that’ll be a good one.”

While she played in 17 games last season for the Lady Scots, junior center Asiah McInnis (3.4 rebounds) isn’t available right now and isn’t listed on the team’s roster.

Roshien McClain expects her to rejoin the team later this season, though.

“She has some issues going on right now, but hopefully she’ll be back by January,” Roshien McClain said. “She played last year, so I’ve been talking to her. She’s going to get back in the fold coming soon. So that’d be great for us.”

With youth no longer much of a concern, Roshien McClain expects the Lady Scots to take a jump in their efficiency on offense and defense this season. Quickness has been the area he’s worked on with his team the most during the offseason.

“(We worked) on just attacking better; that’s where Jakiya Brown comes in, being another ball handler to facilitate and penetrate,” Roshien McClain said. “And this year, we are speeding up teams, too. We’re going to be more up-tempo on the defensive end.”

Defense has been Roshien McClain’s main focus since the first practice.

”I went straight into defense first,” Roshien McClain said. “And, most of the plays are still the same, but a couple of wrinkles here and there. But defensive-wise, we want to create turnovers and make people do things they’re not normally known to do.”

Individually, Thompson and Alicia McClain have been focused mainly on shooting the ball better.

“I was working on my shot, trying to shoot more and my left-hand game because I don’t really use it like that,” Thompson said.

“I’ve been working on shooting some more mid-ranges, pulling up, shooting threes more, and I’ve been working on my defense a little bit more on the ball,” Alicia McClain said.

Their efforts to become more effective on offense partially stem from Roshien McClain’s trust in them on the court.

“I expect them to be able to handle anything that comes to them without me having to really give a lot of instructions,” Roshien McClain said. “They’ve seen it all. Alicia and Morgan have been in the AAU gauntlet since fourth (or) fifth grade. There’s some good competition out there, but the competition they’ve seen in the AAU is a whole different story. So I mean, playing teams from Virginia, Cali (California), Arizona, Florida — it’s much different when you’ve got a roster of 10 that’s all top-notch players to now high school players.”

While the Lady Scots, as a whole, have been improving all summer and fall to keep the program in its winning ways, they’ve also sought to improve the program in another way.

They’re currently doing Snap! Raise and donor card fundraisers for the betterment of the program and are accepting donations through Roshien McClain.

“If you need to get in touch with me, I work at the school. So just call the school, ask for Coach McClain, and I’ll tell you what we’ve got going on,” Roshien McClain said. “And any businesses that want to donate, I’m here for that, too.”

Scotland opens its season Thursday with a SAC matchup at Hoke County.

Reach Brandon Hodge at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @BrandonHSports.