LAURINBURG — When Zay Jones was a sophomore on the Scotland Fighting Scots’ JV football team, Scotland varsity head coach Richard Bailey said Jones “had trouble fumbling the ball.”

“I didn’t have a lot of confidence in him because he couldn’t hold on to the football,” Bailey said.

Two years later, that same player who struggled to hold the football carried it for 2,680 yards and 42 touchdowns in his senior year, breaking the single-season rushing and TD records at Scotland, formerly held by Zamir White, who ran for 2,159 yards and 41 TDs in his high school sophomore season in 2015.

“This year during the summer, me and Megil (McLean talked), and I told him, like, hey, I’m breaking that (rushing) record this year,” Jones said. “It didn’t hit at first, but having a good coach like Megil coaching me (helps). From what I hear a lot, he was one of the greatest running backs to come through Scotland until he had an injury. So, I looked at him more like a student becoming a master, but learning from one of the greatest.”

Jones was picked to be in the East-West All-Star football game, to be played on Dec. 17 at Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, and is a top-three finalist for “Mr. Football,” an award presented by The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer newspapers to North Carolina’s best high school player.

Another of his postseason honors was being named the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year on Monday.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for a lot of people, but for me, it wasn’t really that much of a big deal,” Jones said. “My main focus was more like being number one in the nation, number one in the state. So (to be that in the) conference, it was good because I know a lot of people wanted it. But for me, it was just like, okay, you got it. What’s next?”

Before looking into the future, Jones reminisced on the past — something he doesn’t do often.

“I don’t think on or live on regrets,” Jones said. “Whatever happened in the past, it happened.”

Jones came on late in 2022, taking over as Scotland’s starting RB after Patrick Primus suffered a season-ending injury against Lee County.

From that Lee County game till the end of the season, Jones ran for a staggering 1,001 yards and 11 TDs in four games, slotting himself from thereon as the starter for the Scots.

“I had to step up and play a big role,” Jones said. “But a lot of people, they doubt (me) because … size-wise, I’m not the biggest that’s doing it, but I am the biggest that’s doing it. So, my main focus was, do what you’ve got to do, get in and out.”

At just 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, Jones’ size is misleading for the style of RB he is. While he is elusive, Jones is a powerful back that can run through defenders and stay on his feet.

“Zay defies his size with being really tough,” Bailey said. “He runs behind his pads, and he’s got powerful legs. So, despite not being huge, he finishes runs, breaks tackles; he is a physical kid for a diminutive guy. … He runs like a 210-pound running back. He is one that, he’s a one cut, go get it, and if you get in my way, I’ll run you over-type guy.”

Jones rushed for over 100 yards in all 13 games this year, going for over 200 in seven of them and over 300 once.

“He’s been our go-to guy all year,” Bailey said. “And just to be able to carry the ball as many times as he did, to be as tough as he was; and, anytime you get on the all-time list at Scotland at the running back position, you’re doing something special.”

Having three All-SAC offensive linemen in Jake Clemmons, Isaiah Locklear, Darreus McDougald, and honorable mentions Jadeyn Millisock and Thomas Taylor helped make Jones’ job easier, too.

“I can go all day about them boys,” Jones said. “They told me at the beginning of the season, (if) you trust us, we’re going to get you to where you (want to) go. I talk to them this day like, y’all boys, y’all really did what y’all had to do. They did what they wanted. Them boys did an amazing job this year.”

And playing just to have “fun” helped relieve any pressure Jones faced every week.

“A lot of running backs, they play, and they think, oh, I’ve got to score. I’ve got to do this. My stats have got to be this. The mulling thing really is, just have fun,” Jones said. “Because if you take the fun out the game, then you’ve got nothing. Plus, it’s high school. It’s your last year to have fun because college is more of a business level for a lot of people, especially with the aspect that they’re putting their money towards you. High school is the last place you get to do it for free. So, why not just have fun and ball out?”

With Jones’ mention of college, he said he plans on playing football at the next level next year and that his recruitment is “looking pretty decent” right now.

“Not really too much … I didn’t expect,” Jones said. “But as far as where I go in the future and where I play ball, it’s looking pretty good.”

Jones is the first player to run for over 2,000 yards in a season at Scotland since White’s 2,086 yards in 2017.

For his high school career, Jones ran for 4,315 yards and 60 TDs in 28 games, 25 of which were in his junior and senior seasons. He caught the ball seven times for 66 yards with a TD, all coming this past year.