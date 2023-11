LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy Saints women’s basketball team earned a 45-20 nonconference home victory over the Fayetteville Christian Warriors on Tuesday night.

Layla Nicolosi scored 20 points for the Saints (3-0); Lily Cartrette had 11 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and eight steals; and Zoey Neff had eight points.

The Warriors fell to 1-1 with the loss.

The Lady Saints host Shining Light Baptist Academy on Nov. 28.