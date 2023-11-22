MONTREAT — In a game delayed from 7 to 8 p.m. due to a mechanical issue with St. Andrews’ vehicle, the St. Andrews men’s basketball team fell 91-82 to the Montreat Cavaliers at McAlister Gymnasium Tuesday night.

St. Andrews (3-5, 1-5 Appalachian Athletic Conference) trailed 91-82 at halftime and was outscored 50-44 in the second half by Montreat (3-3, 2-2 AAC).

St. Andrews guard Patrick McLaughlin came off the bench to score 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting, going 2-for-2 from 3-point range; guard Seth Smith had 17 points, five rebounds, and five steals; guard Xzavier McFadden had 15 points and nine assists; forward Jalen Mcafee-Marion had 12 points, and center Allan Taylor had 11 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Guard Garrett McRae did not play for the Knights.

Guard Jack Keller led Montreat with 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and went 3-for-4 from 3; forward Gabriel Rivera had 20 points, shooting 8 of 10 from the field and 3 of 5 from downtown, six rebounds, and two steals; guard Michael Erbeck had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists; guard Jamiel Wright had 12 points, four assists, and two steals; and forward CamRon Sias had 10 points and eight rebounds.

St. Andrews shot 28 of 69 (40.6%) overall, 11 of 29 (37.9%) from 3, and 15 of 23 (65.2%) from the free-throw line. Montreat went 34 of 73 (46.6%) on overall shooting, 10 of 31 (32.3%) from behind the arc, and 13 of 17 (76.5%) from the stripe.

The Cavaliers outrebounded the Knights 50-31, but St. Andrews committed only 13 turnovers to Montreat’s 19.

St. Andrews’ next contest is at Tennessee Wesleyan in Athens, Tenn. on Nov. 29.