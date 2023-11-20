CAMERON — Josh Smith, Thomas Salinas, Joshua Stone, Vinny Butera, and Anthony Pate of the Scotland men’s wrestling team placed at the 2023 Viking Invitational, hosted by Union Pines High School on Saturday.

Scotland finished the event in eighth place with 79 points; Union Pines was first with 265.5 points.

Other schools that joined Scotland and Union Pines at the invitational included Pinecrest, Dudley, South View, Cardinal Gibbons, Cape Fear, Western Harnett, Apex, Seventy-First, Terry Sanford, and Southern Lee.

The highest-placed wrestler from Scotland was Smith, who finished in second in the 106-pound weight class; Smith fell to Cape Fear’s Mac Johnson by pinfall (1:04). Smith received a bye in the first round, pinned Seventy-First’s Ibrahim Maldonado (1:31) in the quarterfinals, then defeated Union Pines’ Nathan Maness by an 8-4 decision in the semifinals to make it to the championship match.

Salinas came in third at 138 after pinning Pinecrest’s Cole Browning (3:47) in the third-place match. To get there, Salinas pinned Apex’s John Boone (2:24) in the first round, lost to Dudley’s Shawn Bass via a 13-1 major decision in the quarterfinals, won with a 10-4 decision over Apex’s Saif Khan in the second round of the consolation bracket, pinned South View’s Andres Alfaro-Mena (2:25) in the consolation third round, then defeated Union Pines’ Logan Mitchell by a 6-5 decision in the consolation semifinals.

Stone also placed third in his weight class of 285, pinning Union Pines’ Wyatt Gayheart (0:41) in the third-place match. His results for his first three matches included pinning Cape Fear’s Dakota Rodriguez (0:32) in the quarterfinals, getting pinned by Apex’s Ben Bartelt (2:56) in the semifinals, and pinning Pinecrest’s Duncan Obst (0:44) in the consolation semifinals.

Butera took fifth at 215 after beating Cape Fear’s Daniel Collins (1:59) via pinfall in the fifth-place match. Butera pinned Collins (1:20) in the quarterfinals, lost by a 19-6 major decision to Union Pines’ Max Latyshenko in the semifinals, and was defeated by a 2-0 decision in the consolation semifinals by Pinecrest’s Davin Morris.

Pate was the sixth-place finisher at 150 and beat Cape Fear’s Wesley Taylor by a 17-10 decision in the fifth-place match. In the first round of the championship bracket, Pate received a bye. Pate lost in the quarterfinals to Taylor by a 22-9 major decision before receiving another bye in the consolation second round. Pate got to the fifth-place match by pinning South View’s Ryan Malave (4:07) in the consolation third round, then losing to Apex’s Alex Ratliff by a 7-2 decision in the consolation semifinals.

Scotland’s Donerio Graham, Devin Ellerbe, and Silas Haywood wrestled but did not place. Graham lost to Union Pines’ Alexander Soukup by pinfall (3:14) in the consolation second round at 132; Ellerbe also fell in the consolation second round to Western Harnett’s Ben Rich by way of pinfall (2:25) at 157. Haywood forfeited his consolation third-round match against Pinecrest’s Eamon George at 175.

Scotland women’s wrestling places four

Campbell Gross, Shayleigh Ward, Shyanne White, and Carina Ammens of the Scotland women’s wrestling team all placed at the 2023 Viking Invitational on Saturday.

With only five schools participating, team points weren’t tallied.

White took first place at 150-162, winning all three of her matches by pinfall; White took down Apex’s Samantha Tiernan (0:27) in the first round, defeated Apex’s Chanel Perez (1:44) in the second, and beat Apex’s Lillian Phillips (0:33) in the third.

Ammens was also first at 180-185, getting a 4-2 decision over Apex’s Laila Haddad in the third round; Ammens also beat Haddad in the second round via pinfall (4:59) but lost to her in the first round by a 4-3 decision.

Gross finished in second at 104-116 after pinning Cardinal Gibbons’ Anai Carrillo (1:05) in the third round; Gross had a bye in the first round and was pinned by Apex’s Taylor Powell (1:58) in the second round.

Coming in third at 139-150 was Ward, who knocked off Apex’s Alana Froning by pinfall (0:19) in the third round; Ward was pinned by Apex’s Savannah Chesney (5:35) in the first round and pinned by Terry Sanford’s Amelia Pranka (0:30) in the second round.