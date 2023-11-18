LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy Saints women’s basketball team blew past the Fayetteville Street Christian Patriots 59-5 on Friday.

Layla Nicolosi had 23 points on 11-for-15 shooting, seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals for the Saints (2-0); Lily Cartrette had 12 points, six rebounds, six steals, and five assists; Zoey Neff had nine points, eight steals, and four rebounds, and Shawn Christian had six points and four steals.

Fayetteville Street Christian is 0-2 following the loss.

Scotland Christian Academy returns to the court on Tuesday at home against Fayetteville Christian.