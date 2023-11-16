LUMBERTON — Taking the mat for the first time this year when it matters, the Scotland men’s and women’s wrestling teams took on the Lumberton Pirates, with the men also facing the St. Pauls Bulldogs, in a meet held at Lumberton Senior High School on Wednesday.

It was a first for the Lady Scots wrestling team, beginning its season as a sanctioned sport by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for the first time. Scotland’s women’s team consists of 11 wrestlers and is coached by Thomas Havener — the men’s team’s coach.

“Now that it’s officially sanctioned by the state, it’s awesome,” Havener said. “Wrestling between guys and girls, sometimes it can be a little bit hard, depending on the weight class. So now that girls have their own division in the state, it gives them a little bit more to look forward to when it comes to wrestling. I was very happy for both teams last night because we finally get to put women’s wrestling on the map officially in North Carolina.”

The Lady Scots ultimately lost to Lumberton 48-12 but Dawson Blue — wrestling in her first-ever match — pinned Yahida Fricks (1:00) in the 138-pound match and Carmin Moore won via forfeit at 152.

“A lot of girls, I was bumping weight classes a little bit,” Havener said. “A lot of them, it’s their very first time (wrestling).”

Lumberton took three matches by forfeit — Nykira Purdie at 100, Naomi Gutierrez-Rodriguez at 132, and Wyntergale Oxendine at 235 — and five by pinfall — Teresa Canady over Scotland’s Minnie Locklear (1:15) at 114, Evelyn Ortiz over Noah Anderson (1:23) at 120, Kylie Brigman over Caydence Deese (0:27) at 126, Edit Saavedra over Shyanne White (1:50) at 165, and Janya Rolland over Patience Hudgens (3:40) at 185; the 107 and 145-pound matches were double forfeits.

On the men’s side, Lumberton defeated Scotland 58-24. The Fighting Scots earned four wins via pin from Donerio Graham, who pinned Lumberton’s Nicolai Von Rupp (0:14) at 126; Thomas Salinas over Camaury Shaw (0:21) at 144; Anthony Pate over Anderson Brayboy (2:37) at 150; and Vinny Butera over Deric Fullmore (3:36) at 215.

“Everyone kept the energy up, and we competed a lot more against Lumberton than I thought we would,” Havener said. “We put some points up against them in some spots that I was really proud of. Most of my team is new. A lot of kids don’t have a lot of experience; a lot of my returners are still at football, so I’m waiting for football to get done.”

Lumberton’s Trevelian Hall won 16-3 by medical decision over Scotland’s Josh Smith at 113, while the Pirates’ nine wins came by pinfall. Alexander Moody pinned Scotland’s Tripp Sikes (time unavailable) at 106, Damicquen Powell pinned Lucius Williams (4:00) at 120, Trenyce Campbell-Bethea pinned Brayden Richardson (1:30) at 126, Cameron Karshner pinned Treyvon Brigman (2:36) at 138, Matthew Foil pinned Devin Ellerbe (1:44) at 157, Ladarius Page pinned Mitchell Davis (2:27) at 165, James Ellison pinned Silas Haywood (1:44) at 175, Jackson Buck pinned Jhaere Banks (1:24) at 190, and Casey Hardin pinned Amari Singletary (1:25) at 285.

Against St. Pauls, the Scots pulled out a 60-24 victory thanks to 10 match wins. Four were by forfeit — Sikes at 106, Richardson at 120, Williams at 126, and Ellerbe at 157 — and six were by pin; all times were unavailable for pinfall wins. Graham pinned Brandon Tuggle at 132, Salinas pinned Kaden Cunningham at 144, Pate pinned Brandon Johnson at 150, Banks pinned Freddie Agular at 190, Butera pinned Malachi Currie at 215, and Singletary pinned Cameron Baxley at 285.

The Bulldogs’ four wins were all by pin — Chayton Smiling over Smith at 113, Troy McCaw over Treyvon Brigman at 138, Jason Jines over Davis at 165, and Malachi Hamilton over Haywood at 175.

Scotland’s men’s and women’s wrestling teams wrestle again on Saturday in the 2023 Viking Invitational in Cameron, hosted by Union Pines.

“I’m going to have eight varsity (men) wrestlers,” Havener said. “A lot of my varsity guys, they’re not ready for the caliber of that. Not that they can’t do it, but at the same time, there’s going to be a lot of good, quality teams up there. I want to make sure that my guys are ready and my guys are prepared. Then my other wrestlers, they’re going to be wrestling JV, and then the girls will have their own separate part of the tournament.”

