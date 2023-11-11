Scotland cheerleaders cheer on the track during Friday night’s second-round playoff matchup against Southern Durham at Pate Stadium in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — A Scotland Fighting Scots defense that’s had its fair share of inconsistencies this year came through in a big way against the Southern Durham Spartans Friday night.

After the Scots gave up 378 yards and 29 points to the Spartans in the first meeting between the programs this season on Aug. 18, they made up for it with two red-zone stops in the first half, three interceptions, and just 12 points allowed in the more meaningful matchup against Southern Durham, the No. 21 seed in the 3A East.

The effort helped No. 5 Scotland prevail 21-12 in the second round of the state playoffs at Pate Stadium.

“We did enough,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “I told them we’re going to go as far as our defense carries us. We stepped up tonight.”

Changing around certain players’ positions leading up to the game was helpful to how efficient the defense was, Bailey said.

“We put Chase Odom at linebacker to try to pull a little more speed on the field,” Bailey said. “(It) didn’t help us a whole bunch, but there was one big moment when he made a tackle on the quarterback that probably our other guy doesn’t make because he (isn’t) as quick as Chase. Gave us a little more coverage there late. Marlin (Moore) played a little bit more … because he’s a faster-speed guy. He’s a better coverage guy than Chase, too. That’s one of the reasons we’ve moved Chase to linebacker. We played a bunch of guys there tonight.”

Scotland (10-2) led 21-0 in the fourth quarter but weren’t out of the woods yet, as Southern Durham quarterback Tyson Broadway passed it to wide receiver Jonathan Dillon for a freshman-to-freshman 9-yard touchdown with 8:56 to go. The extra point following the score went wide left, though, halting it at 21-6.

After the Scots failed to get a first down on their following drive, the Spartans moved the ball 53 yards downfield in two minutes on another scoring drive, with WR Amir Hall making a 6-yard TD catch in the end zone to cap it off with 4:32 remaining. Southern Durham decided to try and make it a seven-point game instead of kicking an extra point and went for two, giving it to running back Dayston Moore, who was stopped at the goal line, leaving it as a nine-point Scotland lead.

“We just had to step up, make adjustments, and we managed to hold off their offense,” Odom said. “They’ve got a pretty good offense. (But, we) made a couple of big plays and managed to win.”

On the ensuing drive, the Scots were put into a third-and-16 inside their 10-yard line, but what could be argued as the biggest play of the night came on the next play, with a throw from quarterback Ji’San McPhatter that was caught by a diving effort from Gibson to give Scotland a first down at its 45.

“Great play call there to throw the ball deep,” Bailey said. “And Ji’San did a great job with the wind. We’ve seen that ball end up on the track a lot this year. He checked it up, hit a wide-open receiver, and then, how huge was that catch by (Gibson)?”

However, as the Scots were driving, RB Zay Jones fumbled the ball at the Spartans’ 46-yard line, and it was recovered and returned to the Scotland 40 by Southern Durham defensive back Lance Henderson with 1:52 to go.

Jones, who broke Scotland’s single-season rushing record with 2,306 yards last week against Rocky Mount, was shaken up on the play and helped off the field after being down for several moments. He had 26 carries for 121 yards.

It was one of many injuries Scotland endured throughout the contest.

“Jake (Clemmons) is hurting, Zay’s hurting. (Keyshaun McQueen) is hurting; we’re beat up, man,” Bailey said. “But the guys soldiered up, and I’m proud of them.”

What transpired after the turnover, though, was an interception by linebacker Zion Morrison that was brought to the Scotland 40, leading to kneel-downs from McPhatter to close the game out.

Southern Durham (7-5) had a decent night on the stats sheet with 265 total yards but couldn’t come up with points inside the Scotland 20-yard line in the first three quarters.

After punting on their first drive, the Spartans went on a 15-play, 56-yard drive from their 41-yard line that spanned nearly 4 1/2 minutes but ended in a fourth-down turnover after a pass from QB Jordan McClure was incomplete to Hall in the end zone.

After Southern Durham got the ball back following another punt from Scotland, McClure threw an interception to DB Joshua Adams — his third of the postseason — at Scotland’s 20-yard line before Jones put Scotland on the board with a 31-yard run to make it 6-0 with 8:38 left in the second quarter after the extra point was tipped at the line and no good.

Scotland scored on its next drive with a 42-yard catch-and-run from Everette, and a reception from tight end Kellum Hunt on the two-point conversion made it 14-0 with 3:53 before halftime. Southern Durham got it in the red zone on its succeeding possession but couldn’t convert a fourth-and-20 from the Scotland 23-yard line right before the break.

“If we didn’t have those stops, we probably wouldn’t be advancing into the next round,” Odom said. “Real big; definitely a game changer.”

Scotland’s only score of the second half happened after DB Marlin Moore intercepted McClure at the Southern Durham 42-yard line, which led to a TD drive that ended with Gibson catching a 31-yard pass from McPhatter with 1:33 to go in the third.

McPhatter ended with 140 yards on 7-for-12 passing, and Gibson had three receptions for 70 yards. McQueen had a blocked punt for the Scots on special teams.

Broadway went 8-for-13 passing for 86 yards, while McClure was 5 of 15 for 54 yards for Southern Durham. Moore had 84 rushing yards on 17 attempts; WR Kevyn Farmer had three receptions for 32 yards; WR Caden Vann had two catches for 25 yards; and Hall had two grabs for 21 yards.

The No. 13 Northern Nash Knights will travel to Pate Stadium next week to take on Scotland in the third round after they squeaked out a 35-32 win against the No. 4 Southern Nash Firebirds Friday night.

“Got to be careful what you wish for,” Bailey said. “They’re a very good football team. But I didn’t want to go (two) hours, and I didn’t want to play the double wing, so I’d much rather play against a normal offense. And we’ll be at home. Hope the fans come out.”

