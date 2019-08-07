Fans have a chance to meet the Fighting Scots

LAURINBURG — Fans will have an opportunity to meet Scotland High’s fall sports teams on Thursday night.

The “Meet the Scots School Celebration”, a pep rally that is part of Laurinburg’s three-day Summer Sidewalk Sale-bration, will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. outside of the A.B. Gibson Building. Scotland High’s athletes and drumline will be in attendance. Vendors such as Kona Ice, the Rocking Pig and O’Shea’s on Main will have food trucks set up.

People will be able to donate school supplies to Scotland County Schools through the “Stuff the Bus” challenge during the pep rally.

Scotland’s fall sports teams will soon begin their seasons. The football team, which is coming off of its second straight state championship game appearance, will travel to Lumberton High School on Monday for the first of its two full-contact preseason scrimmages. Scotland will face Dillon at 8 p.m. at Alton Brooks Stadium. Next Friday, Scotland will scrimmage Cape Fear at Gray’s Creek. That game will also start at 8, and it will be the last tune-up before Scotland’s regular-season opener on Aug. 23 against Southeast Guilford.

Scotland’s volleyball team opens its season at Terry Sanford on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. The Lady Scots’ first home match is on Aug. 26 against Gray’s Creek.

The boys soccer team will host its first home match on Aug. 21 against Union Pines. They will host Gray’s Creek on the following night.

Full schedules for all of Scotland’s fall sports will be published once they are finalized.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

