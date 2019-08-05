Tester: Local hoopers show their skills

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

It’s always good to see local high school athletes take initiative when marketing themselves to college coaches.

Here’s a good example: On Saturday, Scotland High’s Garrett McRae and Scotland Christian Academy’s Brodie Clark participated in St. Andrews University’s men’s basketball prospect camp. The two athletes had a chance to compete with other talented high school players from throughout the region, and they also showed St. Andrews’ coaching staff what they might have to offer a college program.

Those who’ve seen McRae and Clark develop on the court over the past few years know they both have bright futures. McRae is a rising senior guard who has improved his game significantly over the past couple of years. Even in the short time since Scotland’s basketball season ended, McRae has noticeably approved his play-making and shooting skills. Clark, a rising junior guard, has an above-average basketball IQ that helps him be a facilitator in all aspects of the game, whether its on offense, defense or in transition. He is also continuing to establish himself as a threat from 3-point range.

Both players are on the right track to continue their careers after college. That opportunity is coming soon for McRae, who has drawn interest from several schools this summer. In his final season with the Fighting Scots, McRae will be a part of a talented senior class that includes C.J. Settles, Trey Graham and Bruce Wall.

Clark’s numbers from last season provide a glimpse of the difference he makes on the floor. He averaged 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game for the Saints.

St. Andrews’ prospect camp helped McRae, Clark and the rest of the young athletes in attendance learn about what it takes to be a student-athlete at the next level. The group ran through workouts and also participated in informational seminars about college admissions, academics and other subjects.

As usual, St. Andrews did a good job of providing some of the resources future college basketball players need to be successful. It’s up to the players to piece together that information and decide what they want to accomplish after they receive their high school diplomas.

If McRae and Clark can utilize those resources and pass them on to their teammates, their opportunities are endless. It’s a long, tough process to catch the eyes of college coaches, and those players have proven that they’re up to the challenge.