Photos: Soccer team gets back in shape

Scotland’s boys soccer team had a workout session on Thursday morning. The Fighting Scots, who are under the direction of second-year head coach Blake Dickerson, are reloading after graduating a large senior class last season.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_3213.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_3214.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_3220.jpg