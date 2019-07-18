Sports briefs: Thomas helps East win NCCA All-Star Game

GREENSBORO — Scotland High School alumnus Tyshuon Thomas registered two tackles to help the East All-Stars defeat the West 20-8 in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game on Wednesday.
Thomas was in the starting lineup as a safety for the East. The East held the West to minus-15 yards of offense.
Kyler Davis, a former Seventy-First football player who started at quarterback for the East, completed five of his nine passes for a total of 116 yards. He set an All-Star Game record for longest completed pass with an 81-yard touchdown lob to Lamont Murray.
The East All-Stars picked up 128 rushing yards, led by Keon Caudle’s 119 yards. Caudle, a Tarboro graduate, was named the game’s offensive MVP. Crest High School graduate Alex Kale, who had two unassisted and five assisted tackles for the West All-Stars, was named the defensive MVP.
Parks and Recreation registration
LAURINBURG — Online registration is open for three Scotland County Parks and Recreation youth sports leagues. Registration materials for football (ages 5-12), cheerleading (5-12) and soccer (3-14) are available at www.scotlandcounty.org until Aug. 9.
Dead week ends
LAURINBURG — The second mandatory dead period of the summer is coming to a close, which means Scotland’s fall sports teams will be back in action shortly. Next week’s schedule includes a 7-on-7 football scrimmage at Pinecrest on Tuesday morning.
SAU prospect camp information
LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University’s men’s basketball program will host its one-day prospect camp on Aug. 3.
The registration cost is $40 per camper, and the deadline to register is July 25. The camp will take place from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. inside St. Andrews’ Physical Education Center.
Checks can be mailed to head coach Randy Hernandez at 1700 Dogwood Mile in Laurinburg.
More information can be found at www.saubasketballacademy.com
