LAURINBURG — The 2019 Exteriors “R” Us Area Golf Championship of Scotland County is scheduled for July 26 and 27 at Scotch Meadows and Deercroft golf courses. The tournament is open to all amateurs, male or female, and there are no residency requirements. Registration costs $95 per golfer, and the deadline to sign up is July 23. The registration fee includes green and cart fees, prizes and lunch on Saturday.

The tournament will be contested at Scotch Meadows on the first day before moving to Deercroft for the second day of golf. The format of the tournament is 36 holes of stroke play. Male golfers will be divided into flights after the first 18 holes. Female golfers will be divided as well if there are enough interested players.

At the end of the tournament, one champion from each of the event’s four divisions will be crowned: Open Champion, Senior Champion (ages 50 and up), Super Senior Champion (ages 70 and up) and Ladies Champion. Winners from each flight will also be recognized.

If a round is rained out, the tournament’s final standings will be based on the rounds that already happened.

Competitors who submit their entry fees will be granted two practice rounds — one at both of the tournament’s courses — during the period of July 20 to July 25. A $20 cart fee will apply for all practice rounds. Refunds of entry fees will not be given if practice rounds have been played.

To register or learn more about the tournament, call 910-369-3107.

