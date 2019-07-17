Middle school football teams get going

LAURINBURG — Local middle school football teams are getting back in shape before the season starts.

Carver head coach James McLean announced that the Eagles will have non-contact conditioning drills for rising seventh- and eighth-graders on Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the school’s campus. Participants will need to have both a physical and concussion protocol paperwork either on file or in hand prior to the start of the drills. McLean can be contacted at 910-462-4669 or [email protected]

Spring Hill’s football conditioning workouts began on July 8. All athletes should have their physicals and other necessary paperwork submitted before the workouts begin. Direct questions to head coach Edward Cain at 910-534-7922.