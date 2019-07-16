Kirby Smart: Zamir is ‘on schedule’

Zamir White has been doing well while recovering from his second torn ACL. Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said he’s impressed with how hard White has worked to get back to full strength. Zamir White has been doing well while recovering from his second torn ACL. Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said he’s impressed with how hard White has worked to get back to full strength.

HOOVER, Ala. — Zamir White appears to be nearing the end of his road back to the football field after suffering two ACL tears before the start of his college career at Georgia, and Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart likes what he sees out of the Scotland High product.

“(Zamir is) on schedule,” Smart told reporters during the Southeastern Athletic Conference Media Days. “We are excited about where he is. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. I am thrilled at how hard he works and the things he’s been able to do, so our expectation is that he comes out and competes every day and earns some playing time.”

White, the nation’s top running back prospect during his senior season at Scotland, has continued to rehab his injuries while awaiting the start of training camp in early August. There are several photos and videos on social media of White working out in the weightroom or on the football field. White recently posted a video of himself running through agility drills in a sand pit.

White suffered his first ACL tear in the late stages of his senior season in high school. That injury sidelined him for the 2017 state championship game. His second ACL tear happened in a non-contact drill last summer during White’s first training camp at Georgia.

“I’m excited every time I get to see him at workouts,” Smart said. “We’re doing workouts with our players right now. Agilities, four stations, five stations. Seeing him get out there and doing whether it’s cone to cone, cutting on something, it excites me seeing him do that because I know what he’s been through.”

Smart said several former Bulldogs who’ve been in similar predicaments, including NFL running backs Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb, have provided support for White during his rehabilitation process.

White rushed for a combined 7,169 yards and 119 touchdowns during his four years at Scotland. He averaged just over 14 yards per carry as a senior.

White, a redshirt freshman, will be joined in Georgia’s group of running backs by junior D’Andre Swift, senior Brian Herrien, sophomore James Cook and true freshman Kenny McIntosh.

Zamir White has been doing well while recovering from his second torn ACL. Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said he’s impressed with how hard White has worked to get back to full strength. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_White_Zamir2-1.jpg Zamir White has been doing well while recovering from his second torn ACL. Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said he’s impressed with how hard White has worked to get back to full strength. University of Georgia Athletics

Georgia football coach commends White’s work ethic