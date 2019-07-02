Optimist 12U baseball team claims district title

The Laurinburg Optimist 12U baseball team turned in an unblemished 4-0 run at its district tournament in Cedar Point last weekend. The Laurinburg Optimist 12U baseball team turned in an unblemished 4-0 run at its district tournament in Cedar Point last weekend.

CEDAR POINT —The Laurinburg Optimist 12-year-old All-Star baseball team earned a state tournament berth with an impressive four-day run through their district tournament last weekend.

Three straight blowouts by the All-Stars were followed by a nail-biting 7-6 win over New Bern on Monday that left Laurinburg (4-0) crowned district champions.

Laurinburg opened with a 10-0 win over Pamlico County in 3 1/2 innings Friday. Lefty Patrick Stubbs launched a two-run homer in the first inning, and Laurinburg put seven runs on the board in the second en route to the win. Kaden Johnson and Matt Gilliland combined on a four-inning no-hitter. Johnson mixed his pitch speeds while striking out eight over three innings. Gilliland fanned one in the fourth and was also 3-for-3 with two RBI. Johnson went 2-for-2 while driving in two runs, stealing two bases and scoring twice. Layton Hardee was 1-for-1 with a walk, a run and one RBI.

Laurinburg took a 13-1 win in 3 1/2 innings in a winner’s bracket game against West Carteret on Saturday. Stubbs’ power was again a big factor early, as he connected on his second two-run first-inning homer in as many games. Stubbs would finish 3-for-3 and score twice.

Hardee put forth a gritty performance on the hill, recording the win with three innings of two-hit ball. Hardee sat down half a dozen batters on strikes, walked three and gave up one run. Stubbs worked a scoreless fourth in relief.

Grant McCoy was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Makaden Hunt was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Logan Adner went 1-for-2 with a walk and Connor Sessoms had an RBI single in his lone plate appearance.

Laurinburg took out Topsail 18-1 in 2 1/2 innings Sunday. Johnson ran his record to 2-0 with 2 1/3 of one-hit ball. Johnson walked one, struck out three and yielded one unearned run.

Johnson was also huge at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored.

Leadoff man Brennan Grooms applied pressure all day for Laurinburg, walking, reaching twice on errors and scoring three times. Among Grooms’ three steals was a swipe of home in the third inning.

Hardee clubbed a two-run double and scored two runs; Stubbs was 1-for-2 and drove in a pair; and Jackson James was 1-for-1 with a run scored.

Monday’s championship-clinching win over New Bern was the only game Laurinburg failed to win via mercy rule. Laurinburg trailed 2-0, the team’s only deficit of the tournament, before tying the score at 2-all in the bottom of the first and going up 5-2 after two innings. Grooms lined a double down into the left field corner to score two in the second; he stole third and scored on a wild pitch, and later made a spectacular diving catch at third base.

Hunt would blast a leadoff double in the third before being driven in on an opposite field double by McCoy. Laurinburg right fielder Caleb Cheek made a diving grab to end the New Bern fifth, and Laurinburg was ahead 7-3 in the sixth before facing a rally by New Bern.

New Bern would score three and load the bases with no outs but could not get the tying run across as Laurinburg prevailed 7-6.

Hardee got his second win in as many starts at the tournament, allowing three runs (two unearned) on four hits and one walk while striking out one and fielding exceptionally well (five assists). Johnson got the three-inning save, fanning three and yielding three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk.

Johnson was 2-for-4 at the plate, McCoy went 2-for-3 and Gilliland was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles. Adner, Grooms and Hunt had one hit each.

Will compete in state tourney