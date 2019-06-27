‘Preacher Paul’ talks football

Paul Lemmond speaks during an Optimist Club meeting on Thursday afternoon. Lemmond spoke about Scotland County football and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Paul Lemmond speaks during an Optimist Club meeting on Thursday afternoon. Lemmond spoke about Scotland County football and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

LAURINBURG — Paul Lemmond knows a lot about Scotland High School football.

So when the man commonly known as ‘Preacher Paul’ took the podium on Thursday at an Optimist Club meeting at American Legion Post 50, Lemmond fielded a question about how the Fighting Scots are looking during their summer workouts.

His response was simple: “I think they’re going to be very good.”

Lemmond, the area director for Scotland County’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes program, spent some time talking about the Scots, who are coming off of last season’s storybook run to the 4A state championship game. Lemmond spoke about the high potential they have, their newfound desire to pass the ball, and the rehabilitation of current University of Georgia running back and former Scotland High standout Zamir White.

“(Zamir) told me two weeks ago that he’s doing fine. He’s in better shape than he’s ever been,” Lemmond said. “His body fat is down to about 2 percent. They timed him in the 40-yard dash and his time was 4.5 (seconds). He said he didn’t run all the way through.”

Lemmond also gave an update on the FCA’s operations. He spoke about how the group helps provide Bibles and post-game goods for high school football coaches, players, cheerleaders and officials throughout the region. He said every player at 11 schools throughout the area, including all eight schools in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, will receive a Bible this year.

In 11 years, the FCA has helped distribute more than 13,500 Bibles.

That’s just a part of what the FCA does. With a budget of $38,000 annually, the FCA helps out local athletes in whatever ways it can.

“People ask me, does all that money go to Bibles? I say no, not really,” Lemmond said.

Lemmond said the program covers the cost of shoes and food for many athletes.

“Seventy percent of our football players don’t have fathers,” Lemmond said. “We buy biscuits for them in the morning, and we do whatever we can for them. If we don’t feed them, a lot of times they won’t get to eat.”

Lemmond, who is frequently in attendance at athletic events around the county, said he has enjoyed seeing other schools draw inspiration from what the FCA does.

“People ask me all the time, if you’re a pastor why don’t you have a church? Well, I’ve got about 11 churches,” Lemmond said.

For Lemmond, seeing the difference the FCA makes in the community is what makes the work worth it.

“God has called me to the ministry field and the schools,” Lemmond said. “Taking kids home at 2 in the morning and all that stuff, that’s fun for me. It’s better than taking them to jail or going to their funeral.”

Gives update on Zamir, FCA

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

