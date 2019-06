KFC wins Optimist 12U softball title

KFC’s team won the Optimist 12U softball championship last week. The team is coached by April Johnson and Randy Chavis. Front row: Sarah Grace Smith, Ruthie Grooms, Tiara McMillian, Addison Johnson, Anna Grace Adkins, Alli Miller. Back row: Lindsay Locklear, Summer Locklear, Asiah McInnis, Carleigh Nolan, Abby Kate Leggett. KFC’s team won the Optimist 12U softball championship last week. The team is coached by April Johnson and Randy Chavis. Front row: Sarah Grace Smith, Ruthie Grooms, Tiara McMillian, Addison Johnson, Anna Grace Adkins, Alli Miller. Back row: Lindsay Locklear, Summer Locklear, Asiah McInnis, Carleigh Nolan, Abby Kate Leggett.

KFC’s team won the Optimist 12U softball championship last week. The team is coached by April Johnson and Randy Chavis. Front row: Sarah Grace Smith, Ruthie Grooms, Tiara McMillian, Addison Johnson, Anna Grace Adkins, Alli Miller. Back row: Lindsay Locklear, Summer Locklear, Asiah McInnis, Carleigh Nolan, Abby Kate Leggett.