15U softball champs

June 10, 2019 Laurinburg Exchange Sports 0
Here is the team that won the Scotland County Parks and Recreation 15U softball tournament championship. The team is coached by Contonio Wilson. Front row: Nateya Scott, Addison Johnson, Dawson Blue, Nicole Dutch. Back row: Carleigh Nolan, Charity Oxendine, Bailee Barfield, Coach Contonio Wilson, Lindsay Locklear, Alaina Parker, Jasmine Wilson. Absent: Haleigh Davis.

