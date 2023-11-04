The Scotland football team huddles together while in a timeout during Friday night’s first-round 3A state playoff game against Rocky Mount at Pate Stadium in Laurinburg.

Scotland’s Ji’San McPhatter (10) waits for the snap with Zay Jones (2) to his left during Friday night’s first-round 3A state playoff game against Rocky Mount at Pate Stadium in Laurinburg.

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey, center, claps on the sideline during Friday night’s first-round 3A state playoff game against Rocky Mount at Pate Stadium in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — It wasn’t a flawless performance. Nor was it the best showing by the defense.

But it was enough for the Scotland Fighting Scots to stay alive for another week in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A state playoffs.

Fifth-seeded Scotland scored almost at will throughout the night, but the same could be said for the No. 28 Rocky Mount Gryphons in the first half, as they stuck around with the Scots up until the second half when Scotland outscored them by 19 points to get a 48-23 first-round victory Friday night.

“We made enough good plays, big plays; we got enough stops,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “But we can’t get tired of playing. And we’ll see how much more this team has in them because, at this point, you’ve got to raise your level of play. You’ve got to raise your intensity level, your commitment level, and we’ve got to see if we’ve got enough guys willing to do that. I hope we do because I think we’ve got enough to keep playing.”

Rocky Mount (3-7) had 56 yards through the air from quarterback Alex Beasley, who was 5-of-13 passing. The 13 attempts were nearly a third of the Gryphons’ season total coming into the game.

They also rushed for 226 yards — the most allowed by Scotland this season.

“I don’t know what to do right now on the back end of our defense because we’re struggling back there right now,” Bailey said. “And it hadn’t really reared its ugly head until the last three or four games of the year. I am proud that we did eventually sort of figure the run out. We got a little bit better at it. Anybody that thinks it’s easy to stop what they (Rocky Mount) were doing has never played football.”

Scotland (9-2) scored on its opening drive a little over two minutes in with a 6-yard run from running back Zay Jones.

“Scoring on that first drive is good to give you that relaxation,” Jones said. “Just got to do it more. That’s it.”

Rocky Mount answered by also finding the end zone on its first drive — one that lasted almost six minutes — with a 2-yard rush from RB Ty’lik Harrell. On the extra-point attempt, which was initially missed, a roughing the kicker penalty was assessed on Scotland, giving Rocky Mount the ball at the 1-yard line. The Gryphons elected to go for two points and were successful, as RB Anthony Williams plowed in past the goal line to put Scotland in an early 8-7 hole.

The Scots went back in front with 19.9 left in the opening quarter on Jones’ second TD run from the Rocky Mount 5-yard line. Scotland tried for two points to make it a seven-point lead, but QB Ji’San McPhatter was brought to a standstill on a run and it was no good, settling the score at 13-8.

On Rocky Mount’s second drive, the offense charged its way inside the Scotland 10-yard line. But on a fourth-and-2 from the 7-yard line, RB Isaiah Silver was tackled in the backfield by linebacker Zion Morrison, giving the Scots the ball back on their 9-yard line. That possession concluded with Jones making it a trio of TDs with a 1-yard score, and him also running in the 2-point attempt to push Scotland’s lead to 21-8.

“My coach told me, ‘If you want to be the man, you’ve got to be able to do the man things when it’s time,’” Jones said. ” So, that was really my main focus tonight.”

Although the Scots capitalized defensively on fourth down on the Gryphons’ last drive, the following one ended unconventionally.

On fourth-and-5 from Scotland’s 24-yard line, with under 10 seconds left in the first half, Beasley took off outside the pocket and found Silver in the left-center part of the end zone for a TD. Defensive back Keyshaun McQueen had the coverage on the play, but McQueen was late on his attempt to swat the ball down.

“You’ve got to make that play,” Bailey said. “It’s ridiculous that we didn’t.”

The Gryphons started with the ball to begin the second half with a chance to take the lead but instead went three-and-out. On fourth down, the punt was blocked by McQueen and was recovered at the Rocky Mount 14-yard line.

After a penalty on Rocky Mount moved the ball to the 7-yard line, Jones took a handoff to the right and stuck the ball out over the pylon for another TD to add to Scotland’s lead. Scotland decided to go for two points again, with another give to Jones, but he was stopped immediately by several Gryphon defenders, leaving it at 27-15.

DB Josh Adams shut down Rocky Mount’s succeeding drive after Beasley threw the ball up to tight end Joe Lewis but Adams snatched it away for an interception, giving the Scots an opportunity for a three-score advantage.

“I just love how the defense was hyping me up,” Adams said. “And the crowd (was) bringing the hype to the game.

Scotland extended its lead to 34-15 off of Adams’ forced turnover with a four-yard rushing score on Jones’ fifth TD with 25.9 left in the third quarter.

On the following kickoff, the Scots went with an onside kick, recovered by Scotland DB Chase Odom at the Rocky Mount 45-yard line.

“The onside kick was huge,” Bailey said. “Stealing that possession there, going up four scores, put the game away because we weren’t stopping them a lot.”

The player scoring that next TD to put Scotland up 41-15 wasn’t Jones this time, though; it was wide receiver Quatavius Everette, who brought in the catch from McPhatter on the Gryphons’ 1-yard line.

With 8:20 remaining, a 20-yard TD run by Williams on Rocky Mount’s next drive and a two-point conversion run by Silver cut into Scotland’s lead at 41-23 before another interception by Adams with 2:15 left was brought back 72 yards for a late insurance score.

“I was like, Oh, I’m going to get hauled down,” Adams said. “He didn’t catch me; I was like, Oh, yeah, I’m going to score.”

Scotland had 365 yards of offense in the win. Gaining 224 of them on the ground was Jones on 26 carries, while RB Corheim Hasty had 62 yards on seven carries. McPhatter also had 34 rushing yards on five attempts on top of finishing 4-of-8 passing for 40 yards.

“Ji’San ran the ball good tonight,” Bailey said. “Zay continues to do good. Corheim (Hasty) did good tonight, too. He had some good runs in big moments.”

Scotland WR Dajuan Gibson and Everette each had two receptions for 20 yards.

Rocky Mount’s Harrell had 19 rushes for 99 yards; Silver ran for 65 yards on 18 carries and had a catch for 24 yards; Williams had six rushing attempts for 35 yards; RB Tavoris Parker ran the ball six times for 35 yards; and WR Jaden Haney had three receptions for 26 yards.

With the No. 21 Southern Durham Spartans upsetting the No. 12 Eastern Alamance Eagles 36-7 Friday night, the Scots will host the Spartans next week in the second round in a rematch from Week 1 at Pate Stadium, where Scotland won 32-29 on a last-second field goal.

“We’ve already beaten them once,” Bailey said. “They’re obviously going to be on the revenge factor, though. At least they’re a more traditional offense.”

”We’ll be ready when they get here,” Jones said.

