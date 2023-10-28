CHAPEL HILL — The Scotland Fighting Scots learned of their playoff seed and first-round matchup Saturday when brackets were released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The Scots earned the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s automatic 3A bid into the state playoffs two weeks ago following a 56-21 win over Lee County.

Scotland (8-2) is the fifth-seed in the 3A East and will host the 28th-seeded Rocky Mount Gryphons in the first round Friday night. If Scotland advances to the second round, they’ll host the winner of 12th-seeded Eastern Alamance and 21st-seeded Southern Durham.

Rocky Mount (3-6) earned an at-large bid after going 3-3 in the split 2A/3A Big East Conference to finish in fourth place and third among the conference’s 3A teams behind Southern Nash (6-0) and Northern Nash (5-1). Their three wins have come against Bunn, Roanoke Rapids, and Franklinton, while their six losses are to Tarboro, Holmes, Northeastern, Nash Central, Southern Nash, and Northern Nash.

Scotland hasn’t missed the state playoffs since 2009, when they went 2-9. Last year, the Scots made it to the second round but lost 58-55 on a game-winning Hail Mary pass against Terry Sanford.