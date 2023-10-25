LAURINBURG — A new competitive cheer program is set to open soon in Scotland County.

Carolina Cheer Elite is open for registration from now until Nov. 3 at the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Center from 5:30-7 p.m. every weekday. Owned and directed by Octavis Brown, the program welcomes age groups from 5-16 years old to sign up. A registration fee of $25 per child is required.

Carolina Cheer Elite will hold practices at the new I.E. Johnson Recreation Center soon after the registration deadline has passed.

For further information, contact Carolina Cheer Elite by email at carolinacheerelite1@gmail.com, by phone at 910-706-8243, or visit their website at carolinacheerelite.org.