HILLSBOROUGH — The No. 22 Scotland volleyball team was swept by the No. 11 Cedar Ridge Fighting Red Wolves in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A state playoffs on Saturday. Cedar Ridge won with scores of 25-13 in the first and second set and 25-11 in the third.

Player stats for Scotland were unavailable immediately following the match.

Cedar Ridge (16-8) will move on to the second round and play at No. 6 Franklinton on Tuesday in the second round. Franklinton swept No. 27 Seventy-First in the first round Saturday with scores of 25-10, 25-14, and 25-8.

Scotland’s season ends with a 15-9 record.