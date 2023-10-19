LAURINBURG — Scotland running back Zay Jones earned a spot in the 2024 East-West All-Star Football Game on Wednesday. The game will be played on Dec. 17 — the first time it won’t be played during the following summer — at Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro.

Jones is one of the top rushers statistically at the high school level in North Carolina this season, with 1,630 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He joins offensive lineman Darreus McDougald as the only other Fighting Scot to be invited to play in a postseason football game. McDougald will play in the 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in Spartanburg, SC, on Dec. 16 at Spartanburg High School’s Vikings Stadium.

Scotland wide receiver Cadyn Graves and OL Amari Chance played in the East-West Game this past summer.